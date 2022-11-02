Man killed, girlfriend hurt in shooting at DeLand home, officials say

A 21-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend was wounded late Tuesday in a shooting at a home in DeLand, according to police.

DeLAND, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old woman was wounded late Tuesday in a shooting at a home in DeLand, according to police.

“Last night for the report of shots fired. When we got there we found a 21-year-old deceased person in the back of the house,” said Chief Jason Umberger.

The fatal shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. at a home on Longview Avenue, near Candlelight Oaks Park, officials said.

The homicide was the fourth shooting reported to DeLand police since Friday. Investigators said they’re now looking for suspects and trying to find out if they’re all connected.

The man was shot multiple times and died at the scene while the woman, who officials said was his girlfriend, was hospitalized after being shot in the wrist, police said.

“We believe that there was two suspects that appeared at the back of the residence where the lady and young man were sitting and opened fire on them,” Umberger said.

The chief said the motive is unknown and the only real clue they have on those suspects is a white getaway car.

On Tuesday, police said someone also shot up a house on Mathis Avenue but no one was hurt.

“The vehicle we were told left the scene of our homicide and the vehicle that left the scene of the shooting of the house, the description we got was a white vehicle,” Umberger said.

On Saturday, gunshots were reported on Longview Avenue, but no one was hit and last Friday, Umberger said an 18-year-old was shot on South Thompson Street but he survived.

“Two people appeared at a vehicle where an 18-year-old was seated and opened fire on the vehicle,” the chief said.

Umberger said they have some video to work with in a couple of the cases, but it isn’t very clear.

“In the short term we’re going to have some extra patrols obviously out in the area to try and bring some sense of normalcy and calm to people,” he said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Detective Anthony Bota at 386-626-7422. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crimewatch here.

