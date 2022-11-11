Human skulls, skeletal remains unearthed by Hurricane Nicole on Florida beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Remains of six human bodies were unearthed Thursday along Chastain Beach after Hurricane Nicole tore through the east coast of Florida, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a beachgoer discovered the remains, which are believed to belong to Native Americans — potentially centuries old.

[TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore | Nicole becomes 3rd hurricane ever to hit Florida in November | Become a News 6 Insider]

The man who found the remains said he called authorities upon discovery to make sure the bones were properly cared for.

According to the sheriff’s office, skulls and several leg bones were found.

“The bones will be turned over to historians from some of the local universities are here,” Deputy Jon Budensiek said. “They will make sure they are properly respected and preserved for history.”

Budensiek said the bones will be laid back where they were originally found.

He also urged people to not look for the remains, as it’s a felony crime to dig up artifacts like these.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: