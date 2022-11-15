Volusia County residents, council members discuss extent of damage after Hurricane Nicole

Several residents spoke in front of Volusia County councilmembers on Tuesday about the damage they are dealing with after both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

A new assessment reports Hurricane Nicole caused $522 million in damage in Volusia County.

More than half of the damage was done in Daytona Beach Shores where several homes collapsed in the water.

On Tuesday, council members started off their meeting with public comment.

A couple discussed the flooding issue along A1A adding they received about two feet of water in their garage.

“We were able to protect our garage at that point with sandbags to some extent, however, Nicole just dislodged debris that mangled our garage door we had two feet of flooding in our garage,” council members said.

Another homeowner from Stone Island said her home is still surrounded by water after Hurricane Ian.

“I’m still flooded I have 15 inches of water that I walked through this morning to get here,” Annette Duke said

Council members discussed extending the application and permit waiver till Jan. 17 for repair and reconstruction for businesses and residential structures damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Residents will have to show the county proof of property damage in order to get the waiver.

City leaders in Daytona Beach Shores are set to meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m.