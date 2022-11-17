53º

🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo

Event runs November 18, 2022 through January 15, 2023

Crystal Moyer

Asian Lantern Festival (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark.

Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the Zoo celebrating the art, beauty and wonder of traditional Asian Lantern Festivals.

The festival runs on select nights November 18, 2022 through January 15, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Festival attendees will get to enjoy local food and beverage options, live music, and authentic artisan crafts.

Crystal Moyer is a morning news anchor who joined the News 6 team in 2020.

