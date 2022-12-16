Southwest Airlines attendants picket at Orlando International airport for better pay, work quality

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attendants with Southwest Airlines are picketing Friday morning at Orlando International Airport, demanding better pay and improved work quality.

TWU Local 556, a union of more than 18,000 flight attendants, will be gathering to demand better pay and job safety with a new contract with Southwest Airlines.

[TRENDING: Man angry with Orlando resort uses AR-15 to go on shooting spree; 2 wounded | ‘I couldn’t breathe:’ Tavares officer who overdosed in traffic stop recounts fentanyl exposure | Become a News 6 Insider]

The group will be picketing near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at the airport.

“Because of an overwhelming number of delays from the company, flight attendants are left without the changes that are necessary to improve their working conditions. Flight attendants are demanding a new collective bargaining agreement with Southwest Airlines that addresses the many issues plaguing its members today — including during weather events like hurricanes -— that impact the ability of these safety professionals to do their jobs in helping to ensure passengers’ safety and comfort,” the union wrote in a release.

Some of the changes the attendants are demanding include control over work schedules, being paid for time worked during boarding or outside of originally scheduled hours.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: