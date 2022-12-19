How low will it get? Florida gas prices fall for 5th week in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have fallen for five straight weeks.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $3.04. The last time the average was this low in the state was September 2021.

“The plunge at the pump is the result of falling oil prices, which have plummeted primarily due to market concerns about a global economic recession,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Lower oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline. These low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year, unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound.”

The drop in prices comes ahead of the holiday weekend, with an expected 5.8 million Floridians hitting the road.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Gainesville ($3.18), Miami ($3.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Pensacola ($2.82), Panama City ($2.85)

Ways to save on gasoline