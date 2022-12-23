Random Florida Fact: The father of Florida tourism

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone knows the name Walt Disney.

But do you know about Dick Pope Sr.?

Back when Florida was only known for its oranges and mosquitoes, and decades before Disney dreamed of creating the Happiest Place on Earth, Dick Pope Sr. opened a theme park that would eventually transform Florida into a tourist destination.

Actress Esther Williams leading water skiers at the Cypress Gardens theme park in Winter Haven. 1950 (circa).

As a Florida kid born in the 1990′s, I was part of one of the last generations that got to enjoy Cypress Gardens as a child.

The park had massive topiaries shaped like animals with bright flowers and beautiful women dressed as Southern Belles sitting in the gardens.

Everyone would gather at the lake for the water skiing show.

Acrobatic water skiers jumping during a performance at the Cypress Gardens theme park in Winter Haven, Florida. 1950 (circa). (State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory)

Speedboats flew across the water with five, 10 or even 15 people in tow, often stacked up holding flags or wearing costumes.

It was this unique combo of attractions that brought tourists from all over the world to Florida for over 70 years. And it all got started by one guy: Dick Pope Sr.—well—with the help of his wife, Julie.

Back in the 1920′s, Pope and his brother sold speedboats. Hoping to drum up excitement for customers, he started skiing behind the boats, eventually adding different moves and tricks.

A few years later, Pope actually became the first person to successfully complete a jump on water skis after riding a wooden ramp and landing a distance of 25 ft.

But this isn’t what inspired Pope to open a theme park.