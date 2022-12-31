Fruitland Park issues boil water advisory due to water main break

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Fruitland Park issued a boil water advisory on Saturday, Dec. 31 due to a water main break, according to a press release from the city’s police department.

The release stated that the water main break is in the area of Dennis Avenue and Nuzum Street in Lake County.

The city is asking residents on Dennis Avenue, Nuzum Street and Deepwood Court to refrain from using tap water for drinking, cooking, or any activity such as brushing teeth for the next 48 hours.

The public works department is currently working to repair the break, the release stated.

