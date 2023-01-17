Florida gas prices fall, but not likely to drop more in coming days

Gas prices expected to be cheaper in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices recently decreased, but the drop is expected to be short-lived, officials said.

As of Tuesday, the average price per gallon fell 6 cents in Florida to $3.26.

“Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There’s also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December.”

The price for oil was $79.86 per barrel on Friday, AAA said, which is $6.09 higher than the previous week.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Gainesville ($3.34), Miami ($3.34)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Panama City ($3.10), Pensacola ($3.10)

