Florida gas prices fall, but not likely to drop more in coming days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices recently decreased, but the drop is expected to be short-lived, officials said.
As of Tuesday, the average price per gallon fell 6 cents in Florida to $3.26.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
“Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There’s also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December.”
The price for oil was $79.86 per barrel on Friday, AAA said, which is $6.09 higher than the previous week.
Regional prices
- Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Gainesville ($3.34), Miami ($3.34)
- Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.09), Panama City ($3.10), Pensacola ($3.10)
Ways to save on gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.