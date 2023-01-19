Man shot, critically injured in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured late Wednesday in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the man was found after 10 p.m. on Lake Margaret Drive near Semoran Boulevard, nearly a mile away from where a shooting was reported.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers blocked off Lake Margaret Drive overnight and gathered evidence from a vehicle at Harbor Beach Apartments.

Police have not released information about any possible suspects or what might have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

