Dune restoration project underway in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The dune restoration project is underway in Flagler County.

County engineer Faith Alkhatib said workers will restore more than 8,000 linear feet of Atlantic shoreline starting at Mala Compra Park to North Washington Oaks Gardens State Park.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

“This project is amazing, it’s on schedule, and we are ready to keep going so we’ve been lucky and fortunate that we are here today,” Alkhatib said.

She explained the planning for this project has been in the works for years after the beach suffered damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

This is just one of several restoration projects in the county.

“You probably know Flagler County has 18 miles of coastline, 5.5 miles within the city of Flagler Beach, and everybody knows about that area, there are two ongoing projects in the works,” she said.

The project costs nearly $3.7 million, though FEMA is paying three quarters of that bill.

Alkhatib said help also came from state funds.

“Now we have at least another $11 million to keep going north and thanks to everybody, as I mentioned, our governor,” Alkhatib said.

Flagler County said the goal is to finish the project by spring, ahead of turtle nesting season and hurricane season in June.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: