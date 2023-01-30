Florida gas prices jump 17 cents over last week

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: In this photo illustration, a gas pump is filling up a vehicle at a Chevron gas station on December 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. U.S. gas prices have dropped towards $3 a gallon, with global gas prices having steadily dropped since June. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices climbed 17 cents over the last week, though they are now on a slight decline.

The average price per gallon in Florida reached a two-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. The average price per gallon is now $3.57.

“Florida gas prices surged 32 cents per gallon during the past two weeks,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “It’s unusual to see big gains like this in January, but global fundamentals have kept upward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil investors are bullish that global fuel demand will rise now that China, the world’s largest oil importer, is reopening its economy.”

AAA said oil prices dropped 2% last week, after rising 10% over a two-week period.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.74), Sebastian Vero Beach ($3.64), Port St. Lucie ($3.64)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.31), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.32), Pensacola ($3.40)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

