📱Update your News 6 App for personalized news feed, new features

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – The News 6 mobile app has a new look that comes with improved features. It’s all about customization, so you can get the news and videos on topics you care about while filtering out what you don’t want to see.

Here’s a look at some of the new features the upgraded News 6 App offers.

Homepage Customization

The homepage looks a little different with stories broken up into categories like Local News, Live streams, Strange Florida and more.

In my opinion, one of the best features of the upgrade is that you can personalize your feed to show the stories you want to see.

On the homepage just tap on “customize page” on the top right-hand corner and you’ll see a list of categories offered through the News 6 App. You can add categories you like to your feed by simply pressing the green plus button, and filter out the categories you don’t want by pressing the red minus button then deleting from your feed. You can also organize the topics to fit your preference, hit save and the order you choose will show on your personalized homepage.

Streamlined Access to Insider Content

You can also log in to your Insider account which will give you streamlined access to exclusive stories... behind-the-scenes content and giveaways right from your phone. Logging in will also enable our commenting feature so you can chime in on our stories and continue the conversation.

Save Your Favorite Articles

Want to save an article to check out later on? Just hit the star at the top of the page. In the main menu pressing the shaded star - you’ll be able to access all of your saved stories... convenient, right?

Quick Access to PinIt! and News 6 Accurate Pinpoint Weather

The new app also gives you quick access to our PinIt! page so you can share photos and videos with News 6.

And we didn’t forget your weather. Your local temps are displayed on the top righthand corner and with a tap, you’ll automatically open the News 6 Pinpoint Weather App for a more in-depth forecast straight from our News 6 Meteorologists.

If you already have the News 6 App you’ll just need a quick update.

If you don’t have it, it’s available in the Apple and Google Play stores and the app is free.

How do you like the updated app? Let us know in the comments below.