Reedy Creek board meets amid Florida special session on Disney district

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Reedy Creek Improvement District board is set to meet Wednesday morning amid a special session that could give Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the Disney district.

The special session began Monday to restructure the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known.

A bill introduced that same day would largely leave the district and its abilities intact but change its name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and require the governor to appoint a five-member oversight board. Members previously were named through entities controlled by Disney.

Monday’s meeting was the latest development in a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law, which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

The governor, in going after Disney, displayed a willingness to penalize one of the state’s biggest employers and political donors, reinforcing the combative leadership style that has propelled him to national political stardom and appeals to conservative primary voters.

The session is expected to deliver DeSantis a political victory in his fight against Disney, a squabble that began last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The company said it would pause political donations in the state and support organizations working to oppose the law.

At DeSantis’ request, the GOP-dominated statehouse in April approved legislation to eliminate Disney’s Reedy Creek government by June 2023, beginning a closely watched process that would determine the structure of government that controls the company’s sprawling property.

Having a separate government allows the Disney government to issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Republican critics of the district argue it gives Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District board will meet at 9:30 a.m.

