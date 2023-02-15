125-foot Quonset hut catches fire in Seminole County

A 125-foot Quonset hut caught fire Tuesday evening in Seminole County, according to the fire department.

Fire officials posted video of the fire to social media, which shows the fully involved fire along Daydream Cove in Chuluota.

🔥 Quonset hut (storage - 125ft) - fully involved fire 6:24 pm tonight

📍on Daydream CV in Chuluota

No residential property involved or injuries thanks to fast response & attack - 12+ SCFD units along w/ @OCFireRescue. Fire cause under investigation. Thx to @SeminoleSO as well pic.twitter.com/ZT62YFoAT4 — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) February 15, 2023

The fire started up around 6:24 p.m., though crews were on scene in less than five minutes, putting the fire out by 6:59 p.m., fire officials said.

According to the department, there was a home about 200 feet away from the hut, but it wasn’t involved in the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

