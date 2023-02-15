63º

125-foot Quonset hut catches fire in Seminole County

No injuries reported in fire along Daydream Cove in Chuluota, officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

A 125-foot Quonset hut caught fire Tuesday evening in Seminole County, according to the fire department. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 125-foot Quonset hut caught fire Tuesday evening in Seminole County, according to the fire department.

Fire officials posted video of the fire to social media, which shows the fully involved fire along Daydream Cove in Chuluota.

The fire started up around 6:24 p.m., though crews were on scene in less than five minutes, putting the fire out by 6:59 p.m., fire officials said.

According to the department, there was a home about 200 feet away from the hut, but it wasn’t involved in the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

