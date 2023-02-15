Hearing set for Volusia County teacher accused of sexual contact with 15-year-old

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A hearing is set Wednesday afternoon for a Volusia County teacher accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old student.

Arin Hankerd, 42, was arrested Sunday and faces charges of lewd lascivious molestation by an authority figure and traveling to meet a minor. Hankerd’s bond was set to $115,000 at the time of his arrest and a judge Wednesday will decide whether he is able to bond out.

Hankerd was a gym teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

According to a charging affidavit, the girl’s mother found a journal with entries detailing her contact with Hankerd. The student and Hankerd used Instagram to communicate and he would send inappropriate photos to the girl using the app, according to the affidavit.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Hankerd and the student had sexual interactions in a portable classroom and a gym storage room at the school over several occasions, the charging affidavit said.

The 42-year-old taught at the school for about two years. Volusia County Schools released a statement on Monday saying Hankerd had resigned.

Yesterday, Volusia County Schools was informed by the Port Orange Police Department that Arin Hankerd, a teacher at Atlantic High School, was arrested with charges of inappropriate conduct with a student. This type of behavior will not be tolerated by Volusia County Schools. The VCS Office of Professional Standards met with Mr. Hankerd this morning at the Volusia County branch jail where he resigned from Volusia County Schools. The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us and we will continue to cooperate fully with the local authorities as part of this investigation.

An investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information about the activities of Hankerd, they are asked to contact Detective Kelsie Nugent at 386-506-5894 or email at knugent@port-orange.org.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: