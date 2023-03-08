Orlando City sees scoreless draw against Tigres UANL in CONCACAF Champions League match

The Orlando City took on a 0-0 draw against their competition, the Tigres UANL, during the Tuesday night CONCACAF Champions League matchup.
While Fernando Gorriaran was quick to take a shot near the two-minute mark of the game, Rodrigo Schlegel was able to intercede and catch the ball.
Andre-Pierre Gignac and Schlegel made several more attempts at scoring during the first half, but the buzzer went off for halftime without either team making a single goal.
Just before the halftime mark, however, Gignac made a foul and received a yellow card, putting him on thin ice during the second half of the match.
The City made several substitutions following halftime, but despite strong efforts at breaking the scoreless deadlock, neither City nor Tigres were able to make a point.
Just as the game went over, Robin Jansson and Gaston Gonzalez received yellow cards as both teams struggled to make last-minute goals, though the score was ultimately tied at 0-0.
The City’s next match is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 against the D.C. United.
