Affordable housing in Kissimmee to offer mental health care, social services

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Kissimmee on Friday where the new Dillingham Apartments will be built along June Street.

The three-story building is set to have 30 apartments for low-income residents, and it will offer something else for residents — mental health care and social services.

In collaboration with Park Place Behavioral Health Care, residents will have access to a variety of supportive services offered onsite by peer specialists and a case manager provided by the clinic.

“Park Place Behavioral Health Care is creating permanent housing here in the City of Kissimmee,” said Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Leaders on Friday called the complex a first of its kind in the area.

“It’s no secret we all know that Central Florida has a shortage when it comes to low-income housing. This is a first-of-its-kind project in our area that will help people who are desperate for a place to call home,” Gonzalez said.

Officials said they have been working on this plan since April 2021 and received funding from the Osceola County Board of Commissioners and city of Kissimmee.

The complex will also feature a combined computer and community room along with an entertainment room for residents.

Dillingham Apartments is scheduled to open in Spring 2024.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: