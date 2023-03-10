Dog surfing contest OK’ed by Flagler Beach commissioners

Cooley brought out a surfboard to demonstrate Wednesday’s surfing skills during the commission meeting and show how dogs can surf in the event.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – During a Thursday night meeting, Flagler Beach commissioners approved a dog-surfing contest that’s expected to take place in May.

Organizers of the Hang 8 Dog Surfing event wanted to host a dog-surfing contest on Flagler Beach, but the beach doesn’t allow dogs, according to city officials.

However, commission chair Eric Cooley, a member of Hang 8, brought the issue up before the commission with a surfing dog named Wednesday in tow.

“I wanted to bring her by so everybody could meet her because Wednesday is the actual real founder of Hang 8. The humans have kinda just gone along with her idea,” Cooley said.

Cooley brought out a surfboard to demonstrate Wednesday’s surfing skills during the commission meeting and show how dogs can surf in the event.

According to Cooley, Wednesday has been hitting the waves for years now, and she showed off her skills while clad in a doggy-sized life jacket.

The commission ultimately provided the event a temporary waiver to allow organizers to have dogs along the beach.

The event’s Facebook page lists the event date as May 20.

