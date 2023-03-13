Gov. Ron DeSantis signs death warrant for Flagler County convicted murderer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant on Monday for a man convicted of murdering a couple in 1989, according to state records.

Court records show that the man — 56-year-old Louis B. Gaskin — was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1990 after killing a husband and wife in Flagler County the year prior.

In a 1990 affidavit, detectives said that a man named Joseph Rector had been shot in his home by someone outside, and after his wife tried to take him to the hospital, the couple’s vehicle was shot seven more times.

Investigators added that then another married couple— Robert and Georgette Sturmfels— were found shot to death in their nearby home the day after, and Gaskin was ultimately found to be responsible in both shootings.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said that Gaskin was also found guilty of armed robbery and burglary at the Sturmfels’ home, attempted first-degree murder of Rector, and armed robbery and burglary of Rector’s home.

Gaskin was sentenced to death for the murders in June 1990 following the jury’s 8-4 death recommendation, and while Gaskin appealed the decision, the Florida Supreme Court ultimately upheld the sentence in 1991, Moody said.

According to state records, Gaskin is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on April 12.

