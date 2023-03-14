65º

Suspect arrested in slaying of Osceola school football coach’s son

Eric Pinellas Jr. found shot on Jan. 11

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Jaquari Walker. (Kissimmee Police)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was arrested on allegations of shooting and killing the son of Osceola High School’s football coach, Kissimmee police said.

Police say they arrested Jaquari Walker, 22, on March 8 on armed robbery charges.

During an interview with police in jail, detectives said Walker admitted to being involved in the shooting of Eric Pinellas Jr., 30.

Pinellas was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 11 in the area of Cypress Street and Bay Street.

Pinellas’ family said Eric Pinellas Jr. was on his way to his grandmother’s house when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No other details, including a motive in the shooting, have been released.

Walker faces homicide and additional weapons charges and was being held without bond.

