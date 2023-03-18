St. Patrick’s Day Festival celebrated in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – The City of Oviedo and Guinness are presenting the St. Patrick’s Day Festival this weekend.

There will be two days of festivities at Center Lake Park, featuring the live entertainment of Fiddler & Crossroads, Paddy O Furniture, Bangers & Mash, The Byrne Brothers and Finnegan Academy’s Irish Step Dancers at the Cultural Center Stage.

Hundreds of people participated in the celebration Friday night. Families and friends enjoy food and drinks.

Most of them wore green outfits and accessories, like hats, light-up earrings and glasses.

The City of Oviedo Event Superintendent Terri Martini said the number of people at the event more than doubled from two years ago.

“This is so packed right now. This is a bigger turnout than we ever could’ve imagined, and it’s amazing. It’s amazing. The community has come out in droves,” Martini said.

She said the city values authenticity the most.

“We have St. Patrick’s Day. We (want to) have the Irish feel. We want you to feel like you’re coming into Ireland,” Martini said.

The celebration will continue on Saturday evening at Center Lake Park from 4 - 10 p.m.

