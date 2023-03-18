76º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

St. Patrick’s Day Festival celebrated in Oviedo

Celebration set to continue Saturday from 4 - 10 p.m.

Treasure Roberts, Reporter

Tags: Oviedo, Seminole County, Holidays, St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day Festival held in Oviedo on Friday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OVIEDO, Fla. – The City of Oviedo and Guinness are presenting the St. Patrick’s Day Festival this weekend.

There will be two days of festivities at Center Lake Park, featuring the live entertainment of Fiddler & Crossroads, Paddy O Furniture, Bangers & Mash, The Byrne Brothers and Finnegan Academy’s Irish Step Dancers at the Cultural Center Stage.

Hundreds of people participated in the celebration Friday night. Families and friends enjoy food and drinks.

Most of them wore green outfits and accessories, like hats, light-up earrings and glasses.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The City of Oviedo Event Superintendent Terri Martini said the number of people at the event more than doubled from two years ago.

“This is so packed right now. This is a bigger turnout than we ever could’ve imagined, and it’s amazing. It’s amazing. The community has come out in droves,” Martini said.

She said the city values authenticity the most.

“We have St. Patrick’s Day. We (want to) have the Irish feel. We want you to feel like you’re coming into Ireland,” Martini said.

The celebration will continue on Saturday evening at Center Lake Park from 4 - 10 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Treasure joined News 6 at the start of 2021, coming to the Sunshine State from Michigan.

email