Video shows beachgoers help sea creature washed up on Flagler shore

A video submitted by a News 6 viewer shows beachgoers helping a sea critter that washed ashore in Flagler County.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A video submitted by a News 6 viewer shows beachgoers helping a sea critter that washed up on the shore in Flagler County Friday afternoon.

The viewer, Mark Golomb, said the sea creature was found in the area of Gamble Rogers Park in Flagler Beach.

Golomb said he believes the sea critter that washed ashore is a small whale. Video from Sky 6 shows a group of beachgoers holding umbrellas over the creature and trying to save it.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Beachgoers helping a beached sea creature. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

News 6 has reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for more information and is awaiting a response.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: