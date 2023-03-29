✈️Highest-rated things to do in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Orlando on Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41,277)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
- Address: 6000 Universal Boulevard Islands Of Adventure, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#29. Universal's Islands of Adventure
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52,162)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#28. Discovery Cove
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17,467)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Water Parks
- Address: 6000 Discovery Cove Way, Orlando, FL 32821-6000
#27. Magic Kingdom Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69,261)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: 1180 Seven Seas Dr Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32830
#26. Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34,650)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: 2901 Osceola Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32830-8410
#25. Universal Studios Florida
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40,889)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
- Address: 6000 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#24. Fun Spot America
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,846)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
- Address: 5700 Fun Spot Way, Orlando, FL 32819-0001
#23. Epcot
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29,554)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: 200 Epcot Center Drive Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, FL 32821
#22. SeaWorld
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33,596)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
- Address: 7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando, FL 32821-8097
#21. Walt Disney World Resort
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34,017)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: World Drive, Orlando, FL 32830
#20. Disney Springs
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,702)
- Type of activity: Shopping Malls
- Address: 1486 East Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32830-8519
#19. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,147)
- Type of activity: Water Parks • Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: 1145 Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32830
#18. Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29,030)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: 351 South Studio Drive Streets of America, Orlando, FL 32830
#17. Epcot World Showcase
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,432)
- Type of activity: Rides & Activities
- Address: 200 Epcot Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32830
#16. Orlando International Premium Outlets
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,692)
- Type of activity: Factory Outlets
- Address: 4951 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819-9439
#15. Avatar Flight of Passage
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,922)
- Type of activity: Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: 2901 Osceola Pkwy Ste C, Orlando, FL 32830-8410
#14. Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,799)
- Type of activity: Factory Outlets
- Address: 8200 Vineland Avenue, Orlando, FL 32821-6811
#13. International Drive
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,768)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 9150 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819-8112
#12. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,551)
- Type of activity: Religious Sites • Churches & Cathedrals
- Address: 8300 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821-6801
#11. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,597)
- Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks • Water Parks
- Address: 1801 West Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32830-8436
#10. Lake Eola Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,809)
- Type of activity: Parks
- Address: 512 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801-1941
#9. Harry P. Leu Gardens
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,415)
- Type of activity: Gardens
- Address: 1920 N Forest Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-1537
#8. Amway Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,455)
- Type of activity: Sports Complexes
- Address: 400 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-2515
#7. Pandora – The World of Avatar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,907)
- Type of activity: Disney Parks & Activities
- Address: 2901 Osceola Pkwy # A, Orlando, FL 32830-8410
#6. Aquatica
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,857)
- Type of activity: Water Parks
- Address: 5800 Water Play Way, Orlando, FL 32821
#5. The Florida Mall
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,519)
- Type of activity: Shopping Malls
- Address: 8001 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809-7654
#4. Disney's Boardwalk
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,821)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Piers & Boardwalks
- Address: 2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd Boardwalk is now open. Hours are listed., Orlando, FL 32830-8442
#3. Cinderella Castle
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,281)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: not available
#2. Tree of Life
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,403)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 2901 Osceola Pkwy Discovery Island, Orlando, FL 32830-8410
#1. Museum Of Illusions Orlando
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (384)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Educational sites
- Address: 8441 International Dr Suite #250, Orlando, FL 32819-9314
