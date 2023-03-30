‘Above and beyond:’ Co-workers praise Ocala preschool teacher for getting results in the classroom

OCALA, Fla. – Christin Fowler still remembers the names of all her elementary school teachers. Perhaps that’s why she chose the same profession.

Her co-workers at Creative Beginnings Preschool in Ocala said she’s passionate, enthusiastic and getting results in the classroom. Together, they nominated her for this week’s Getting Results Award.

“It feels great to have the acknowledgment that you have this passion,” said Fowler, after being surprised by a TV news station visiting her classroom. “They thought that other people needed to see it. It feels good.”

Fowler is the lead VPK teacher at Creative Beginnings and like most early learning classrooms, hers is decorated with bright colors and a variety of areas designed to keep the kids busy.

“My goal here is for them to learn while having fun,” Fowler said. “I’m an energetic person. I like to explore, I’m very hands-on, there’s a lot of movement. So I want the kids to feel the same way. I want them to have fun.”

Erin Angelotti, Creative Beginnings Preschool owner, told us in her nomination form that Fowler has “stood by our program throughout some of the hardest of times during the pandemic and continues to support our program mission.”

Fowler has taught at Creative beginnings for nine years. Angelotti pointed out that comes at a time when teacher retention numbers are falling.

“I couldn’t ask for a better employee,” Angelotti said. “She just loves being here and she just enjoys doing her job.”

In fact, Angelotti said Fowler is often the first one to arrive at school in the morning—she volunteers for continued training and plans creative classroom activities.

“I like the energy, the hands-on experiences and the creativity,” Fowler said. “We’re exploring together and when they get it, that thrill they get, I get it too. I love that.”

Administrative assistants Rebecca Hoban and Nicole Donarski also sent in nominations for Fowler.

“Christin always goes above and beyond for her students, their families and her team,” Hoban wrote. “She embodies an A+ teacher and deserves to be recognized for her outstanding work ethic, compassion and love for what she does.”

Donarski added that Fowler is a staple at Creative Beginnings.

“She’s a great teacher and you can see her passion. We’re blessed to have her,” she said.

As for Fowler, she feels honored to be doing the job.

“I remember all my teachers from elementary school,” Fowler said. “I remember them because they made an impact on my life. And now I want to be that person.”

