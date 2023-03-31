Supporters gather outside Trump’s home in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – One day after being indicted by a New York grand jury, supporters of Former President Donald Trump gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago home in South Florida.

“Our president. It was a witch hunt,” Dave Coursey said.

Coursey lives in West Palm Beach, and he affixed flags to his 1995 Corvette that read Trump 2024 and Women for Trump.

He staked out his place early, before the sun came up.

“We need to support him and back him,” he said. “He needs us to back him.”

“I’ve supported him for years,” Liz Depiero said.

Liz Depiero holds a sign supporting Former President Donald Trump outside Mar-a-Lago. (Copyright 2023 WKMG ClickOrlando)

Depiero said she moved to Florida a year ago from New York and the very area Trump’s indictment came from.

She said she and her mother used to eat at restaurants inside Trump’s New York properties.

“He did so much for this country,” she said. “I’m just shocked at how it all fell apart so quickly.”

Many other supporters of the president arrived outside Mar-a-Lago in the moments immediately following the announcement of the indictment on Thursday.

Some repeated claims they said is he is innocent and being targeted.

News 6 watched as Palm Beach police officers cracked down on drivers attempting to double park on the bridge that connects Mar-a-Lago with the mainland.

The few parking spots lie within a construction zone making it even more difficult to navigate.

They warn they will ticket a tow drivers who park illegally.

