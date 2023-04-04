Read the indictment of former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in New York City to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, unsealed the grand jury indictment bringing the charges against the former president.

The district attorney’s office said Trump and others in his organization employed a “catch and kill” scheme to identify, buy and bury negative information that appeared during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and that Trump falsified his business records to conceal the activity.

Below are two documents released by Bragg’s office: the indictment, which goes through the 34 counts against Trump, and the statement of facts, which goes into detail about each count.

Indictment

Statement of Facts

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: