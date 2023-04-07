$10K reward offered for 3rd suspect in Marion shooting deaths of 3 teens

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Following the arrests of 12 and 17-year-old boys in a string of fatal shootings in Marion County, the sheriff’s office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a third suspect.

Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Tahj Brewton. The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies reported finding three teens shot to death throughout the Ocklawaha area within the span of days. The teens are believed to have been killed near Forest Lakes Park, deputies explained.

The first, identified as 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, was found lying injured on the side of the road on March 30, though she later died at the hospital.

The second was a male juvenile found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on March 31, also found lying on the side of the road. Another female juvenile was found on April 1, having been shot and found in the trunk of a sedan that was partially submerged in a pond.

Two of the suspects accused in the deaths are Robert Robinson, 17, and Christopher Atkins, 12, both of whom face first-degree murder charges.

The sheriff’s office announced on Friday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Brewton’s arrest.

Deputies said that aside from the homicides, Brewton also has active juvenile custody orders for several other offenses, including carjacking, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Anyone with information on Brewton’s whereabouts is urged to call 352-732-9111 or contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 to remain anonymous.

