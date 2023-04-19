Business owner accused of grand theft in Volusia pool construction scheme

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The owner of a now-defunct Volusia County business was arrested on Tuesday after local residents accused him of running off with their money without doing the work he promised, according to court records.

Police said 63-year-old Maurice Bushroe was the owner of Blue Ribbon Pools, a pool construction business based out of Port Orange. State records show that he has also operated under other business names, including Blue Tiger Pools, Blue Ribbon Group and Discount Pool N Spa.

In an affidavit, police said that Bushroe received $18,500 in August 2022 from an Ormond Beach homeowner who had contracted Blue Ribbon Pools to build him a pool.

Construction was set to begin that month, but while “small efforts” were made at the property — like laying out equipment — no actual work was ever done on the pool itself, the affidavit shows.

The homeowner then found he was unable to reach Bushroe, who had been trying to avoid contact after receiving the money, police said.

On Aug. 26, 2022, Blue Ribbon Pools’ website announced that the company was going out of business.

To our Customers and other Stakeholders: It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I must announce that Blue Ribbon Pools has suspended operations, effective today. This decision was not made easily or without exhausting every possible alternative. The Blue Ribbon team has worked tirelessly to complete every project, but the pandemic, combined with supply chain issues, record cost increases and labor shortages have proven impossible to overcome. Many of you will have questions about the status of your service, repair and construction projects. We will provide as much information as possible as we consult with our accountants and attorneys on the next steps forward. Please email info@blueribbonpools.com with questions and we will attempt to address them as more information becomes available. Please accept my personal apology for this situation. Maurice Bushroe, Blue Ribbon Pools Blue Ribbon Pools home page

According to investigators, there were multiple other victims with similar issues involving Blue Ribbon Pools and Bushroe.

Court records show that a witness told Port Orange police that there was “some sort of understood plan” about the company going out of business, implying that Bushroe was going to be taking the money and never completing the work.

Bushroe was later found and arrested at his home in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday, police said.

He faces a charge of grand theft and was held on $7,500 bond, though he was later released on Wednesday afternoon.

