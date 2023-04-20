What will it take for you to ditch the car and use commuter rail?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Right now, SunRail is Central Florida’s only commuter rail system, and it’s about to get bigger – but will it be enough to get you to use it?

The rail line currently begins and ends in Poinciana to the south and DeBary to the north, connecting Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Winter Park, Orlando, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware and Kissimmee along the way.

That’s 49 miles in all.

The next phase will bring SunRail north to DeLand, and future projects could bring the rail service to International Drive and possibly Orlando International Airport.

