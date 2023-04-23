18-year-old in critical condition after being shot in car, Altamonte Springs police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after Altamonte Springs police located him shot Saturday night, according to a news release.

Officers responding around 10:51 p.m. to a shooting at 304 Newburyport Ave. found that the victim — Tramari Thomas — had sustained gunshot wounds while he was inside a vehicle, the release states.

An investigation is ongoing and it’s believed that the shooting may have stemmed from a disturbance at a party somewhere else, according to the department.

Those with information about the shooting are urged to contact Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or 911, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

