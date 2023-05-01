Chickens in the backyard? This Central Florida city is considering it

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs City Commission is set to consider whether the city will adopt a “Backyard Chicken Program,” according to city documents.

An agenda for the commission’s Tuesday meeting states that a public hearing will be held to discuss the program, which would amend the city’s land development code.

Currently, residents in the city are not allowed to keep or raise chickens in residential areas unless they’re kept at a licensed zoo or trained as a guard animal.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people began raising chickens in their backyards to cut back on the cost of eggs. Those costs haven’t let up in recent months, either, as inflation and bird flu have driven up those prices even further.

In fact, News 6 anchor Julie Broughton decided to enter the world of poultry parenthood back in March after the average cost of eggs rose up to more than $6 per dozen.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 225 Newburyport Ave. For more information, click here.

