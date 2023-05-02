Serving Those Who Served: Volunteer to greet Honor Flight veterans

Fifty veterans will take flight once again this Saturday, but this time, it’s all to honor them.

Honor Flight Central Florida serves veterans in the local community by providing them free flights to memorials in Washington D.C. to honor the service and sacrifice of themselves and their friends. Guardian donors accompany veterans on this one-day trip at their own expense. This covers the cost of the Honor Flight related expenses and provides them the privilege of accompanying one of our hometown heroes for the day on the national mall.

On Saturday, May 6, the public is invited to welcome those veterans home at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Veterans on this flight sponsored by Chapters Health Valor Program include men and women from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam Era. The event begins at 9:00 p.m. with the veterans expected to land around 9:30 p.m. on a special Allegiant flight, according to the group’s Facebook event page.

Greeters can bring family and friends to make this a memorable experience for veterans and are welcomed to bring signs or flags to help celebrate these amazing men and women.

If you can’t make it out on Saturday, below is a list of upcoming flights, and you can always volunteer or donate by going to the Honor Flight Central Florida website.

Sat. 6 May - Sanford Int’l Airport in Sanford. (52 vets, guardians & staff) Central Florida Chapter

Sat. 20 May - Orlando Int’l Airport (25 vets, 25 guardians & staff) Space Coast Chapter

Sat. 10 June - Orlando Int’l Airport (25 vets, 25 guardians & staff) Space Coast Chapter

Sat. 10 June - Villages Honor Flight will have a Flightless Honor Flight with 25 veterans who are medically unable to take an airplane trip

Sat. 9 September - Orlando Int’l Airport (25 vets, 25 guardians & staff) Space Coast Chapter

Wed. 27 September - Sanford Int’l Airport in Sanford. (70 vets, 70 guardians & staff) Villages Chapter

Sat. 14 October - Orlando Int’l Airport (25 vets, 25 guardians & staff) Space Coast Chapter

Sat. 4 November - Orlando Int’l Airport (25 vets, 25 guardians & staff) Space Coast Chapter

· Sat 18 November - Villages Honor Flight will have a Flightless Honor Flight with 25 veterans who are medically unable to take an airplane trip