Video captures Florida deputy helping deliver baby on side of road

A Florida deputy delivers a baby for the third time while on duty!

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Talk about a crazy traffic stop.

A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy jumped into action Sunday when an expectant mother was forced to deliver her baby on the side of a road.

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows the roadside delivery in Plant City.

“She’s ready to go, huh? She’s ready to go,” Deputy Daniel Jones is heard saying to the woman. “All right, look at me, look at me. Breathe through, all right, mama. Breathe through.”

Jones called for an ambulance, but the baby was born before paramedics arrived.

Mom and the baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well, officials said.

Jones said it’s the third time he has assisted in delivering a baby.