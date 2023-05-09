88º

Local News

‘Island Boy’ arrested in Florida on domestic battery charge

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Crime, Domestic Battery, Island Boy, Frank Venegas, Strange Florida
‘Island Boys’ twin arrested for domestic battery in Pompano Beach (Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – One of the “Island Boys” has been arrested in Pompano Beach after deputies say he slapped his girlfriend and pushed her in a pool, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported.

According to an arrest report, Frank Venegas, 21, on Saturday used an open hand to slap his girlfriend on the right side of her face, then pushed her inside a shallow part of the pool where she hit her chin.

The deputy said during his investigation at the home where the couple was staying, he saw marks and bruises on the victim’s chin.

Vanegas was taken into custody and faces domestic battery charges.

He taken to the Broward County Main jail.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email