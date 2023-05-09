‘Island Boy’ arrested in Florida on domestic battery charge

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – One of the “Island Boys” has been arrested in Pompano Beach after deputies say he slapped his girlfriend and pushed her in a pool, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported.

According to an arrest report, Frank Venegas, 21, on Saturday used an open hand to slap his girlfriend on the right side of her face, then pushed her inside a shallow part of the pool where she hit her chin.

The deputy said during his investigation at the home where the couple was staying, he saw marks and bruises on the victim’s chin.

Vanegas was taken into custody and faces domestic battery charges.

He taken to the Broward County Main jail.