Oviedo student accused of bringing cocaine to high school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Oviedo High School was arrested on Tuesday after being found with cocaine, according to the police department.

Police said they responded to the school around 10 a.m. after reports of “suspicious activity” in the girl’s restroom with four students.

Upon arrival, police found Destanie Abramson, 18, who had been caught with a “vape device,” an arrest report shows. The report said police searched Abramson’s bag, uncovering a small pocketbook with cocaine inside.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Abramson was arrested and faces a charge of cocaine possession. She is held on a bond of $2,000.

“Our focus is on the safety of all students and staff, and we will always take a firm stance against drugs on our campuses,” district Communications Officer Katherine Crnkovich said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: