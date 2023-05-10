Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board hires new district administrator

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight board voted unanimously on Wednesday to bring in a new district administrator.

Glenton Gilzean replaced John Classe, who has been the district administrator since 2016.

Board Chair Martin Garcia explained some of the things they looked at before bringing in Gilzean was compensation and what other special districts, like Cape Canaveral, pay for the position.

According to the board, Gilzean will start his salary at $400,000, adding that he will have more responsibilities like responding to the state and he’s also being named as a defendant in a current lawsuit filed by Disney against the new district.

News 6 asked Gilzean if he had any comment about the lawsuit.

“As of right now, I don’t have any comments,” Gilzean said.

Gilzean is the president and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League but said on Wednesday he will be resigning from that position.

Gilzean is also the Chair of the State’s Commission on Ethics, a position appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The key of the role is just to really keep the trains on track, work with the staff, work with all the partners and make this community a better place,” Gilzean said.

Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board also passed a resolution to create lobbyist rules and regulations.

