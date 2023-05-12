Happy Mother’s Day from Florida’s Fourth Estate

Florida’s Fourth Estate podcast with hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden covers a variety of hot topics across Florida — including everything from nude recreation, to how the University of Central Florida is responding to the nursing shortage — and how individuals are impacting our community for the better.

Some of those “change makers” have said it’s their mom who helped them to get to where they are today.

That includes the longest-running Genie on Broadway who hails from Dr. Phillips. You can catch Michael James Scott performing in New York City on the big stage. But before he landed this role, he said it was his mom and dad who sacrificed and helped him to get to where he is today. It was also his mom who insisted he be on Florida’s Fourth Estate. She reached out to News 6 after the podcast released an episode highlighting the Top 5 Most Famous Floridians.

She thought he should be highlighted as one of the most famous too and when he came on the podcast, she sent him a sweet message.

“Hi Michael James Scott, it’s your mom,” she said. “I just wanted to take this opportunity to tell you I am so proud of you, we are so proud of you, your father, your family, we are all so proud of you and we want to share your story, we just wanted to take this opportunity to share your fierceness, your talent with everyone, we love you. Continue to make us proud.”

Scott didn’t know the message was coming and was absolutely shocked.

“That means so much,” he said.

Scott’s mom isn’t the only one being talked about on Florida’s Fourth Estate.

An Orlando teen who helped invent a device with the potential to help 2.2 billion people struggling with vision issues also said her mom has guided her success.

Tiffani Gay said she gives credit to her mom for her charisma.

“She’s always pushed me into public speaking, and I’ve grown a lot of confidence from her as well. So, I have to give credit to my parents, both of them for always pushing me to try my best in every single thing I do, to put my best foot forward in every single thing I do,” Gay said.

“Your mom is actually in this room right now, she’s watching our every move and she is the most proud parent I think I have ever seen,” Austin said during the interview.

Lake Nona High School Student Shannon Hayes also credits her mom for making sure, despite her health conditions, she gets to stay active in the classroom thanks to a unique robot.

“My mom was actually the one who kind of brought about the idea of me owning that robot,” Hayes said. “She was trying to figure out a way for me to have a school experience. So she was the one who actually came up with that idea. I love my mom. She’s so persistent. She knows what she wants and if it benefits me she will fight everyone to get me that and I love that so much.”

