Children with vision impairments take tree trek ropes course with Central Florida nonprofit’s help

Lighthouse Central Florida services Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties

Jerry Askin, Anchor/Reporter

Lighthouse Central Florida helps a group of mostly blind or visually impaired children spend their Saturday on a fun ropes course. (May 13, 2023) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – More than two dozen children who are blind or visually impaired put on their harnesses and took part in a ropes course Saturday morning.

The course at Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park was aimed at helping the children with mobility and confidence, as well as sensory and social skills.

12-year-old Zoe Boleslawski was so happy that she and her friends got to take part.

“This is one of the fun things we get to do with Lighthouse,” Boleslawski said. “We get to do learning skills, but we also get to do fun activities.”

She made her way through the course like a pro.

The kids are part of Lighthouse Central Florida.

“Some of us are blind, but most of us have visual impairments,” Boleslawski said.

Lighthouse Central Florida is a nonprofit that provides life-changing vision rehabilitation services for children, teens and adults in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

The ropes course can be tough and certainly a challenge, but many of the kids told News 6 it’s fun and also a confidence booster.

“We get to go and do things that other kids get to do and that makes us feel like we’re not different,” Boleslawski said.

Program director Kerri Marczuk said Lighthouse’s services help many of these kids when it comes to mobility, as well as sensory and social skills. Lighthouse also provides education, life skills and job training when they get older.

“It exposes them to different opportunities and gives them something to do,” Marczuk said. “They love getting outside and doing something that every other child gets to do.”

To find out more about Lighthouse Central Florida, click here.

Jerry Askin, Anchor/Reporter

