‘Instrumental part of many lives:’ Beloved Oviedo High School choir director dies

OVIEDO, Fla. – A beloved choir director died over the weekend, according to the Oviedo High School principal.

Bill Schult — known as “Schult” by his students — was “an instrumental part of many lives,” Oviedo High School principal Dr. Trent Daniel said in a message on Sunday sent to families.

An Instagram video posted by the school’s TV production team, WROR-TV, on Monday shows a profile on the impact Schult made in his 26 years teaching, 20 of which were at Oviedo High School.

“For me, teaching is the most important profession because it’s how we pass on the collective knowledge and experience that the entire human race has discovered thus far,” Schult said in the video. “But on a more personal level, it’s about, like, I don’t necessarily think of myself as a teacher so much as I think of myself as a responsible adult in all my students’ lives, or in some cases, even a dad or grandpa or cool uncle or something.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | New twist in Lake County murder case | ‘Vishing’ scams up 500%]

Schult, who also taught piano and music tech, was adored by his students.

“He literally sees his kids as his children and genuinely treats them how they’re supposed to be treated,” junior Max Broennle said in the video. “I have had a good amount of teachers, but the biggest one is Schult... he pushes you, but it’s not like he dismisses your accomplishments.”

Schult said in the video he hoped he was a safe haven for students who came to him with questions and problems.

“Everyone faces challenges. It’s the ability to overcome them that’s what’s gonna end up being the best part of your life,” he said during the interview.

Daniel said Seminole County school district grief counselors, alongside long-standing Oviedo High School choir program volunteers Tom and Cathy, will be available Monday for anyone needing assistance.

“The process of grieving is different for every person and can be very complicated, especially if it is unexpected,” Daniel said in the message to students and families. “We encourage parents/guardians to discuss this incident with your student tonight to address any concerns or questions they may have and to gauge their level of grief in dealing with a loss of a teacher. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling 407-320-4001 or emailing me directly Trent_Daniel@scps.k12.fl.us. Our hearts and our love are with Mr. Schult’s family during this difficult time.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: