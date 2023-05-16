13-year-old boy killed by Amtrak train near Florida middle school

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Monday near his middle school.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, Malik Pearson, was a seventh grader at Avon Park Middle School.

Deputies said they responded to the fatal crash, which happened around 11 minutes after the bell rang to end the school day.

“There are no words that can capture how devastating this is to our community and schools. Our prayers are with Malik’s family and friends and we will make counselors, victim advocates, therapy dogs and any other help available to anyone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy,” Sheriff Paul Blackman and Superintendent Brenda Longshore said in a joint statement.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators are still trying to determine how the crash happened.

Grief counselors were provided to students on Tuesday.