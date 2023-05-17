79º

🐾Enter to win 2-night stay for your pet at Pet Paradise Resorts

Post your pics and videos on our PinIT! page for your chance to win a 2-night boarding package at Pet Paradise Resorts

Crystal Moyer

Pet Paradise Lake Nona (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – It’s National Pet Month and we want to see your fur-babies!

Whether it’s a dog, cat, bunny or even a snake post photos and videos of your family pets on our PinIT! page.

We’ll be sharing some of your pins throughout the month and choose one to win a two-night boarding package at Pet Paradise Resorts, and a pets perks package with toys and other items your pet will love.

Photo Courtesy of Pet Paradise. (Pet Paradise/SABJ)

Pet Paradise is best known for its iconic bone-shaped pool and includes indoor and outdoor suites and play areas for dogs and cats.

HOW TO ENTER:

  • Post a photo or video of your family pet, using our PinIT! page.
  • Be sure to use the Pets channel.
  • Tell us a little bit about your pet in the description.
  • And that’s it!

We’ll be accepting entries through May 25th.

