🐾Enter to win 2-night stay for your pet at Pet Paradise Resorts

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – It’s National Pet Month and we want to see your fur-babies!

Whether it’s a dog, cat, bunny or even a snake post photos and videos of your family pets on our PinIT! page.

We’ll be sharing some of your pins throughout the month and choose one to win a two-night boarding package at Pet Paradise Resorts, and a pets perks package with toys and other items your pet will love.

Photo Courtesy of Pet Paradise. (Pet Paradise/SABJ)

Pet Paradise is best known for its iconic bone-shaped pool and includes indoor and outdoor suites and play areas for dogs and cats.

HOW TO ENTER:



Post a photo or video of your family pet, using our PinIT! page

Be sure to use the Pets channel.



Tell us a little bit about your pet in the description.



And that’s it!



We’ll be accepting entries through May 25th.