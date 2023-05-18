New Osceola County program seeks women to become sheriff’s deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff in Osceola County is launching a new program to get more women to consider becoming deputies.

On Thursday, Sheriff Marcos Lopez is launching a pre-academy program the sheriff’s office said is run by women, for women. The program is meant to help women prepare for the expectations of the police academy and the sheriff’s office.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office recently joined the 30x30 Initiative, a campaign to increase the number of women in law enforcement by the New York University School of Law’s Policing Project and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

The program said increasing the number of women in law enforcement will improve public safety because women are less likely to use excessive force, are perceived as more honest and compassionate, and work better with crime victims.

By joining 30x30, the sheriff’s office is pledging to have women represent 30% of its police recruit classes by 2030. Currently, women represent 14% of the sheriff’s office’s workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics.

By comparison, women represent 12% of law enforcement officers across the country, and only 9% of law enforcement officers in Florida.

Other Central Florida agencies taking part in the 30x30 Initiative include New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police Department.

