No toys, flowers allowed on gravesites at this Florida cemetery

CHULUOTA, Fla. – A high-ranking state official has called for an investigation into the Chuluota Cemetery’s policies prohibiting certain florals and personal belongings from gravesites.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is looking into the policies set in place by the Chuluota Cemetery Association limiting what items loved ones can leave at gravesites.

“When I first heard about this incident that took place, I called my office immediately, and this was last week when I first heard about it. (I said), ‘Guys get to the bottom of it,’” Patronis said. “You know, sometimes you’ve got policies that are reasonable, some that are unreasonable, and some that are being interpreted in an unreasonable way.”

Some of the rules include no personal items, such as pictures, poems or letters, are permitted to be left at the gravesite. The placing of toys, ornaments, chairs or benches is also not allowed. Families will have until July 1 to remove the prohibited items.

One resident started a petition on Change.org called “Stop Chuluota Cemetery Association from taking our loved one’s decorations down!” in response to the situation.

The Chuluota Cemetery Association told us these rules have been a part of its bylaws for years and Patronis said he is hopeful they can come together to find a solution.

“People need to have the ability to grieve and honor their lost loved ones,” Patronis said. “I encourage all parties to sit down together if there’s not a resolution. Sometimes this will trigger a passionate legislator wanting to change the law. And that law and moving forward will be what my office will have to enforce.”

We reached out to the Chuluota Cemetery Association for its response to Patronis’ investigation and a spokesperson said they’ve had a conversation with his office.

