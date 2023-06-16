Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. – What’s your nickname for Orlando International Airport?

Some people say OIA. Some people say MCO, which is the airport’s official code.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

But the airport wants to make sure you know — it’s MCO.

In fact, they tweeted about it recently.

It's #NationalHandwritingDay! ✍️ This day encourages us to put pen to paper (or chalk to board in this case), and write out our thoughts. To commemorate the day, here's an underrated, but valuable lesson: pic.twitter.com/vePjxeSh8R — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) January 23, 2023

The airport’s MCO designation is rooted in its military past.

Orlando International Airport was originally a military base dating as far back as the 1940s when it was Pinecastle Army Airfield. In 1958 it was renamed McCoy Air Force Base after Colonel Michael McCoy, who was killed during a bombing competition.

The airport was designated MCO after the base name, and even though the military base closed in 1975, those letters haven’t changed. The airport became Orlando International in 1976.

If you ask people around Orlando though, the preference is divided, and if you Google “OIA,” the airport is the first thing to pop up, followed by Oia, a village in Greece, and the Outdoor Industry Association.

“OIA is a popular name,” said airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell. “But there is already an airport that has that name in Brazil.”

Airport codes are designated by the International Air Transport Association, a trade group for the air travel industry that governs a number of airport policies. These location identifier codes are supposed to make communication easier for pilots, air traffic controllers and other parts of the travel industry.

Each three-letter designation is unique to the airport for convenience reasons.

In the case of “OIA,” it already stands for Ourilândia do Norte Airport – an airport in Brazil that is now closed.

“There are nearly 9,000 airport codes and to make a change would require a lot of coordination,” Fennell said.

Fennell said the airport has made MCO part of its marketing to get people to think of the airport by those letters.

So do you call the airport OIA or MCO?

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: