86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Florida gas prices are on the decline

Experts cite this is a result of summertime fuel demand

Reina Nieves, Digital Intern

Tags: Florida, Gas, Gas Prices
Gas pump.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are once again on the decline after a 4-week high of $3.47. The state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents on Sunday.

“Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility at the pump through the next several months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Some of the most expensive markets to find gas right now are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50) and Homosassa Springs ($3.47).

The least expensive places to get gas right now are in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24) and Pensacola ($3.26).

WAYS TO SAVE ON GASOLINE

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Reina joined ClickOrlando.com in July 2023.

email