Florida gas prices are on the decline

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are once again on the decline after a 4-week high of $3.47. The state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents on Sunday.
“Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility at the pump through the next several months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.
Some of the most expensive markets to find gas right now are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50) and Homosassa Springs ($3.47).
The least expensive places to get gas right now are in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24) and Pensacola ($3.26).
WAYS TO SAVE ON GASOLINE
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
