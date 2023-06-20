WATCH: News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh accepts prestigious Gracie Award

News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh on Tuesday accepted her 2023 Gracie Award, which honors women in media.

The Gracie Awards “recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.”

“Receiving this award is quite an honor,” Seh said. “I very much appreciate the acknowledgment for the work I have been able to do at News 6 and as a female sports director these kinds of stories and programs are naturally near and dear to my heart.”

Seh has worked in sports journalism for more than 25 years. She graduated from Syracuse University before starting her career in an industry dominated by men and men’s sports.

Seh recalls fighting to get into locker rooms for interviews and having to work hard just to prove she knew sports. While at WTEN in Albany, Seh made sure that women’s sports were not ignored.

The sports director said one of her proudest memories was being honored by a high school women’s basketball team for the outstanding coverage she had given to them.

This year, Seh was hired for a second time to do television play-by-play for football’s All-Star Hula Bowl and was the radio play-by-play host for the popular 2022 Cure Bowl.

She has been with the Cure Bowl since its launch in 2015 and made history by being selected as part of the first all-female crew to call an NCAA FBS game in 2019 in Orlando, Florida. What makes the Cure Bowl even more significant is that it is the first postseason college football game to incorporate the cause of raising awareness for breast cancer research in its name. So far, the bowl has raised $3.8 million for cancer research.

“Jamie Seh is one of the finest journalists in the country,” said Jeff Hoffman, General Manager of WKMG. “Her sports knowledge and experience in covering a range of athletes from professional to little league is phenomenal. Her enthusiasm is only matched by her kindness and humility. Jamie is a huge part of our success at WKMG and ClickOrlando.com. It’s wonderful to see her hard work rewarded with such an esteemed honor.”

