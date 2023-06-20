Romance schemes leave victims heartbroken & broke

ORLANDO, Fla. – According to the Federal Trade Commission, 70,000 people reported losing a record $1.3 billion to romance scams in 2022. Now new resources are available for victims.

News 6 has covered several cases of romance schemes right here in Central Florida including, a woman who lost $20,000 in a crypto investment scheme that made it appear as though she had earned more than $389,000 dollars in Bitcoin Day trading.

Another family says they were tricked into investing in the Orlando Music Festival, believing one of them was in a romantic relationship with the organizer, only to be left with more than $700,000 in losses.

Federal agencies are responding to the problem and working to help victims.

The Federal Trade Commission provides information on the latest schemes and how to avoid them, and provides a form so you can report the situation.

You can also report the scheme to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

There is also a grassroots way for victims to share their stories and regain some of the money they lost. It is called “Digital Love Awareness.” It was created by a couple who were actually victims of a romance scheme.

