Dogs, rabbit, hedgehog killed in Sanford house fire

SANFORD, Fla. – One person suffered minor injuries and four pets were killed early Thursday in a house fire in Sanford, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Aldean Drive, near West 25th Street and Country Club Road.

Fire officials said at least one person in the home was injured but was expected to be OK.

Several pets were in the home, but two dogs, a rabbit and a hedgehog died in the fire. The other pets were rescued.

The house sustained extensive damage.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: