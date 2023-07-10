Casselberry militia member sentenced to home confinement, probation for Capitol attack

Dept. of Justice documents identify Tyler Bensch at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a tactical vest with a symbol of the Three Percenters movement and a black gas mask. (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Justice)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge sentenced a Casselberry man to home confinement and two years’ probation for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tyler Quintin Bensch, 21, was arrested in August with other members of B Squad – a group federal investigators called a militia.

A News 6 investigation revealed B Squad aligned itself with another group called Three Percenters.

Federal documents show a man investigators identify as Tyler Bensch at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They claim he was wearing the same ring in social media posts. (Courtesy: Dept of Justice) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The name comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists rose up against the British, but they were able to achieve liberty for everyone, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.

On Friday, Bensch agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, where he pleaded guilty of disorderly conduct inside the Capitol and theft of public records.

Federal investigators claim five men arrested for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill were members of a militia group that held beliefs aligned with Three Percenters.

A judge sentenced him to 60 days home confinement, followed by 24 month of probation.

He is also required to pay $500 in restitution.

Cases involving other militia members John Edward Crowley, 51, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 39, of Palm Coast, Benjamin Cole, 39, of Leesburg, and Brian Preller, 34, of Mount Dora, are still making their way through the federal court system.